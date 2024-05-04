Man learns sentence for ‘targeted’ shooting on I-75 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — A man involved in a “targeted” shooting in Harrison Twp. earlier this year is going to prison.

Jerome Foster, 49, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records filed on Thursday.

The sentencing comes nearly a month after Foster pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault and one misdemeanor count of endangering children.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Feb. 9, deputies responded to a call on Needmore Road regarding a vehicle that had been shot at, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was found that the shooting happened on Interstate 75 North, between Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road.

The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children, and nearly struck by gunfire but was unharmed during the shooting, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The shooter, identified as Foster, was located on Feb. 12, and taken into custody.

As part Foster’s plea agreement, three related gun felony charges as well as a second misdemeanor count of endangering children were dismissed, court documents indicated.

