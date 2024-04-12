Man pleads guilty to ‘targeted’ shooting on I-75 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — A man accused of a “targeted” shooting in Harrison Township earlier this year is facing jailing time.

Jerome Foster, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault and a misdemeanor count of endangering children, according to court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Feb. 9, deputies responded to a call on Needmore Road regarding a vehicle that had been shot at, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was found that the shooting happened on Interstate 75 North, between Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road.

The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children, and nearly struck by gunfire but was unharmed during the shooting, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The shooter, identified as Foster, was located on Feb. 12, and taken into custody.

As part of the plea agreement, three related gun felony charges as well as a second misdemeanor count of endangering children were dismissed, court documents indicated.

Foster remains Montgomery County Jail and is sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

