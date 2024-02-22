Man accused of ‘targeted’ shooting on I-75 formally charged

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man accused of a “targeted” shooting in Harrison Township has been formally charged.

Jerome Foster was indicted on charges of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and endangering children, according to court records.

On Feb. 9, deputies responded to a call on Needmore Road regarding a vehicle that had been shot at, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was found that the shooting happened on I-75 North, between Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested after ‘targeted’ shooting on I-75 in Montgomery County

The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children, the spokesperson said.

The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was unharmed during the shooting.

On Feb. 12, the shooter, identified as Foster, was located and taken into custody.

He is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

Foster’s next day in court is set for Feb. 27.

©2024 Cox Media Group