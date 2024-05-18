Moment of silence to be held during soccer games for West Carrollton senior who died in crash

WEST CARROLLTON — A moment of silence will be held during the West Carrollton Soccer Association games for one of their referees who died in a crash.

Ethan Rainer, 18, of West Carrollton died in a crash on May 10. He was set to graduate on May 30, according to a spokesperson for West Carrollton City Schools.

Rainer was also a soccer referee with the West Carrollton Soccer Association.

“It is with great sadness that we announce one of our young soccer referees, Ethan Rainer, passed away Friday evening in an accident. He was a wonderful young man. Our condolences go out to his family for their loss,” The association said in a Facebook post.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash was set to graduate within weeks, school district says

Services for Rainer were held on Thursday, May 16.

The W.C.S.A will be taking a moment of silence at their Saturday games in his memory.

After the conclusion of the first set of games, around 11:00 a.m., spectators are asked to gather around the Dribbler field and leave the center section empty. The moment of silence will start with a series of loud long whistles then a short whistle. It will end with a long whistle.

Parents with younger children are asked to assist during the moment. The second set of games will be delayed till around 11:15 a.m.

