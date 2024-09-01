‘Encourage responsibility;’ AlterFest organizers, vendors detail how they keep attendees safe

KETTERING — AlterFest is underway on a busy holiday weekend and organizers are working to keep attendees safe.
Archbishop Alter High School puts on the festival annually, typically over Labor Day weekend.
CEO and Principal Lourdes Lambert told News Center 7 that safety is a top priority.
“We’re always very well supported by the Kettering Police Department and we have Kettering Police officials on-site always during AlterFest whether its day or night,” Lambert said.
