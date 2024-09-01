Troopers investigating after vehicle crashes into house in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house in Clark County early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:35 a.m. OSHP Troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to the area of Derr Rd and Moorefield Rd on reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

TRENDING STORIES:

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that Troopers were on the scene investigating, but very few preliminary details were immediately available.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the vehicle struck the front porch of the house.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



