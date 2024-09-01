2 firefighters injured after early morning house fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Two firefighters were hurt while fighting a house fire in Logan County early Sunday morning, according to the Bellefontaine Fire Department.

Bellefontaine police and fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 500 block of Walker Street at approximately 12:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from the house, according to the department.

Crews pulled two lines and “made an aggressive attack” on the fire.

Off-duty firefighters arrived on scene and worked to set up for possible ventilation, the department said.

The fire was marked “under control” at approximately 1:12 a.m.

Medics transported two firefighters to Mary Rutan ER with minor injuries, according to the department.

Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Macochee Joint Ambulance District responded for mutual aid.

Crews were on scene until 4:02 a.m.

