Miami Valley native wins gold at Paralympics

Greene County native and Paralympic athlete Grace Norman won a gold medal on Monday.

Norman won her second Paralympic gold in the Women’s Individual PTS5 Triathalon, according to Team USA.

She finished the race with a time of 1:04:40. Great Britain’s Claire Cashmore and Lauren Steadman secured silver and bronze.

Paralympic triathlon races were scheduled for Sunday but postponed due to concerns about heavy rainfall and water quality in the Seine River, according to the AP.

This is Norman’s third Paralympic game.

According to Team USA, she previously won gold in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo 2020 in the PTS5 Triathalon.

In Rio, Norman also secured bronze in the 400-meter T44 track event.

