Large police presence reported in Greene County neighborhood

XENIA — A large police presence has been reported in a neighborhood in Xenia on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

An iWitness 7 reporter shared a video showing multiple Xenia police officers and at least one other law enforcement agency blocking off a roadway near Lexington Avenue.

Xenia police confirmed to News Center 7 that crews responded to the area, but additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

Lexington Avenue Police Presence Lexington Avenue Police Presence (iWitness 7)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



