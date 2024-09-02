Boy band star, Ohio native spends Labor Day weekend at Kings Island

MASON — An Ohio favorite took advantage of the last summer weekend at Kings Island.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati area native Nick Lachey spent part of his weekend riding the park’s roller coasters, according to a Kings Island spokesperson.

The 98 Degrees band member and star of his Netflix show, “Love is Blind,” spent Sunday riding several roller coasters including Orion, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers, Banshee, and Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kings Island is open Monday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It will be closed until the park’s Halloween Haunt opens on Sept. 20.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



