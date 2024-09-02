15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting after Ohio high school football game

EUCLID — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting after an Ohio high school football game on Friday, according to WEWS-5 and WKYC-3.

The shooting happened outside the campus of Euclid High School after the end of the football game around 10:15 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A 17-year-old Sincere Rowdy was killed and four other teenage boys were injured.

Police said they arrested the 15-year-old at a private residence around 8 p.m. on Saturday, both stations report.

He is in custody at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen is the only suspect in the deadly shooting, WKYC-3 reports.

Euclid City Schools posted a statement on social media confirming that the teen who died was not enrolled in the district.

“Late last night, a tragic shooting occurred in our community, impacting five students, including those from Euclid City Schools and other local schools. With deep regret, we share that one teen has passed away as a result of this incident. While the student was not enrolled in Euclid City Schools, we mourn the loss of a young life and extend our deepest condolences to the family and community,” the statement said in part.

The district will have counselors available starting Tuesday.

The investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing.

