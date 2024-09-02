19-year-old, juvenile injured after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 19-year-old and a juvenile were injured after a crash in Darke County Monday morning.

At approximately 8:22 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash in the 4100 block of Children’s Home-Bradford Road near SR-49 in Greenville Township, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a trailer was stopped eastbound on Children’s Home-Bradford Road due to a

malfunction to the trailer being pulled.

The Dodge Ram and its driver, Cole Royer, 19, were hit by an eastbound 2021 Honda Civic driven by a 41-year-old man.

Royer was transported by CareFlight to Wayne Hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

A juvenile passenger who was also outside of the Dodge Ram at the time of the crash was transported to Wayne Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

