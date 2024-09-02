2 arrested after fight breaks out in UD student neighborhood

DAYTON — 2 people are in police custody after a fight broke out in a University of Dayton student neighborhood, according to the university’s Department of Public Safety.

A large crowd gathered in the 400 block of Kiefaber St. in the south student neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A fight broke out in the crowd at approximately 12:42 a.m. on Monday.

Several UD and Dayton police officers “quickly” stopped the fight, according to the department.

Two males, who are not students, were arrested.

Officers then used verbal commands to disperse the crowd, according to the department.

If you have information about this incident or see any suspicious or criminal behavior, contact the UD Department of Public Safety at (937) 229-2121.

