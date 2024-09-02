Fire department SUV involved in crash in Clark County

BETHEL TWP — One person is injured after a Bethel Township Fire Department SUV was struck by a motorcycle in Clark County Sunday.

On Sunday, Sept. 1 around 8:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Schiller Road and Lake Road in Bethel Township, Clark County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a Bethel Township Fire Department SUV was driving westbound on Schiller Road.

Ronald Gordon, 45, of NewCarlislee was riding a motorcycle northbound on Lake Road.

The SUV failed to yield from the stop sign and was struck by the motorcycle.

Gordon was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and was issued a citation for failure to yield from a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

