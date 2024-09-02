Aggravated robbery suspects lead police on multi-county chase

HUBER HEIGHTS — Aggravated robbery suspects led Huber Heights Police Officers on a police chase through Montgomery and Greene Counties Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Aug. 31 around 1:10 a.m., Huber Heights Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Honeygate Dr on reports of someone trying to steal a sedan.

The suspect pointed a gun at the residents when they confronted the suspect, according to a spokesperson for the Huber Heights Police Division.

The suspect was picked up by someone driving a gray SUV and fled the area.

Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Old Troy Pike near I-70, that immediately began fleeing Offices when they saw the marked police cruiser.

The SUV traveled onto I-70 east towards I-675 south through Fairborn and Beavercreek.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers briefly joined the pursuit but could not assist as the suspect exited onto Indian Ripple Rd.

The suspects continued west on Indian Ripple Rd and then went into Kettering on Dorothy Lane.

The suspects began showing “total disregard for the safety of the public” and started driving through intersections against red lights at a high rate of speed, according to the spokesperson.

The pursuit was terminated as the suspect reached Woodman Dr and turned north.

No one was injured and no property was damaged during the attempted robbery and police chase.

