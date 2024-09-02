18-year-old driver cited for OVI, marijuana possession after crashing car into Clark County house

CLARK COUNTY — An 18-year-old driver was cited for OVI and marijuana possession after crashing into both a truck and a house in Clark County early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to Moorefield Road near Deer Road just before 4:35 a.m. on reports that a vehicle crashed into a home.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Troopers investigating after vehicle crashes into house in Clark County

A white 2001 Cadillac DeVille crashed into a parked Ford F150 with a trailer and hit a home in the 900 block of Moorfield Road, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The driver, Cayden Arnold, 18, of Springfield, was found to be impaired and charged with OVI and possession of marijuana.

TRENDING STORIES:

State troopers found two passengers, an 18-year-old, and a juvenile. The 18-year-old was charged with forgery for providing a fake ID, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



