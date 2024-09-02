20 neglected dogs saved from Ohio home

HURON COUNTY — At least 20 dogs are getting care after being rescued from an Ohio home.

The dogs were rescued from a Huron County home on Aug. 23, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

They were neglected and locked inside their kennels for so long that their fur became matted.

The Huron County Humane Society posted photos on social media.

It showed a picture of what one of the dogs looked like before and a photo after being groomed.

“We were so grateful to all of those who reached out offering to assist with our severely matted dogs that needed grooming. All of the matted dogs are now groomed and can move freely!” they said.

One of the neglected dogs is a mother to four puppies, WOIO reported.

The dogs are being trained to be ready for adoption.

