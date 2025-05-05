What you should know about the missing officer Facebook scam

VANDALIA — Have you seen a Facebook post about a missing officer named Carolyn Lynch?

If so, Vandalia Police say the information is false and a scam, according to a social media post.

A post circulating on Facebook claims that an officer named Carolyn Lynch has gone missing and urges users to spread the word.

“The accounts will then be used to push out other scams and links involved in fraudulent activity,” the department said. “These posts will be in the form of missing children, suspects on surveillance, cutting off catalytic converters, or other items which people share frequently.”

Vandalia Police shared a photo on social media that appeared on the “Vandalia Online Sales & Trading” Facebook Public Group. It has since been removed.

The department said that if you see a similar post, you can put the image into Google Lens or a reverse photo search.

The post usually will return with information about it being false.

The department added that if there was a missing person, they would make an official post on their Facebook page.

