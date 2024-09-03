Longtime local restaurant closing to focus on catering, rentals

RIVERSIDE — Owners of a longtime local eatery announced Monday that they are permanently closing the restaurant portion of their business.

Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering, located at 4211 Linden Avenue in Riverside, said in a social media post that it has decided to spend all of its time focusing on building its catering business and venue rentals.

“Thank you all for your love and support. It has been an incredible adventure,” the post said. “We love you and appreciate all of you and hope to see you again soon at one of our upcoming events.”

