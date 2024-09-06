65-year-old grandmother uses rock to stop attack in Ohio park

AKRON — A 65-year-old Ohio grandma used a rock to rescue another woman from an attack. It happened last month in Akron.

Donna McFadden was on a hike with two friends when she saw the attack.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

She spent two years in the Marines, putting herself in danger to protect the woman.

“I picked up a rock, pretty big rock and I just hit him in the head with it,” McFadden said.

Donna said the stranger kept attacking but when she picked up a second rock, he stopped and was arrested.

McFadden said she hopes sharing her story will encourage others to not walk or run alone and to help someone in need if they can.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



