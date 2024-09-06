Man dead after shooting in Trotwood; suspect in custody

TROTWOOD — A man is dead after a shooting in Trotwood Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported Trotwood police were dispatched to the 8000 block of Bellcreek Lane about 7:33 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

A Trotwood detective on the scene initially told News Center 7 that a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, a release sent Friday states that officers found a Hispanic man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and he died from his injuries at the hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released their identity.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

