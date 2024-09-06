Big Lots to close Ohio facility, laying off nearly 400 people

COLUMBUS — Big Lots announced that it is closing its distribution center in Ohio, leaving nearly 400 people without jobs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Big Lots is set to shut down its Columbus distribution center no later than Oct. 31, the company confirmed in a WARN notice filed this week.

In total, 379 employees will have their employment terminated.

“All employees who are involuntarily terminated as a result of the closure will receive pay and benefits through November 3, 2024,” the company wrote.

This comes as the company announced it planned to close up to 315 stores, including eight in Ohio. The full list of Ohio closures can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



