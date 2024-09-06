Ohio man calls 911, admits killing wife with hammer

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man accused of killing his wife with a hammer is facing murder charges, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus Division of Police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Yorkhull Lane around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 22 for reports of a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, officers found Mariama Bah, 32, with apparent blunt force trauma, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Medics pronounced Bah dead on scene at 9:37 a.m., WBNS-10 TV reported.

Hassana Jalloh, 55, was arrested and has since been charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault charges.

Franklin County Municipal Court records indicate that Jalloh told 911 dispatchers and police officers that he used a hammer and knife to kill his wife.

Police bodycam recorded Jalloh making multiple comments about killing Bah and that he waited until the children were at school, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, Detective Vogel at (614) 645-4217, or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

