31-year-old man arrested in connection to bank robbery in Moraine

MORAINE — A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Moraine on Friday.

News Center 7 previously reported that police responded to reports of a robbery at Fifth Third Bank at 1923 W Dorothy Lane around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a release from the Moraine Police Department, branch employees reported that a white male passed a note to a teller demanding money before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Bill Madewell III of Dayton.

Madewell was found nearby a few minutes later. No weapons were involved and no one was injured during the robbery.

Madewell is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

