Man accused of firing shots into home over $20 formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting at people and prompting a SWAT standoff over $20 has been formally charged.

Camron Belton was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated burglary, improperly discharging a gun at or into a home, and felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 a large police presence was reported on the first block of Trenton Street.

Police said that Belton arrived at a home and tried to collect a $20 debt he believed he was owed.

He broke the window and fired shots, and one person was hit but not injured seriously, police said.

He then went a few houses down and when police pulled up, SWAT had to be called.

We ordered him multiple times over the loudspeakers to come out of the house,” said Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns.

Cairns said that didn’t work, so since the man was the only one in the apartment, they escalated tactics.

“Pepper balls is what it was and that gave us the result that we desired,” Cairns said.

Belton was taken into custody.

He is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

