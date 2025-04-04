Man charged in connection to Dayton shooting that killed 26-year-old woman

DAYTON — A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman outside a Family Dollar in Dayton earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

William Pointer was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons under a disability, according to court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jamie Guadagno, 26, was identified as the woman killed in the shooting by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Dayton police and medics were called to 645 Troy Street on reports of a shooting at approximately 9:03 p.m. Tuesday.

When police got to the scene, they found Guadagno shot in an alley between two apartments and began to provide first aid.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, employees at the Family Dollar told News Center 7 that Guadagno had just moved to Dayton from New York. The employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said she just married one of their co-workers.

They said she was a sweet person and this shooting shocked them.

“It doesn’t make sense,” They said. “Life doesn’t mean anything to anybody anymore, it seems.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group