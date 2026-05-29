Suspect reportedly steals $300 worth of children’s shoes from local mall; Do you recognize them?

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking to identify a person accused of stealing shoes from a store in the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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The alleged theft happened on April 27 at Dick’s House of Sport.

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Beavercreek police said the suspect concealed two pairs of Air Jordan children’s shoes inside a Macy’s shopping bag.

They then left the store without paying for the shoes.

Officers said the shoes were worth an estimated $320.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the theft, you can contact Officer M. Lammert at lammertm@beavercreekohio.gov or 937-426-1225 ext. 166.

Anonymous tips will be accepted.

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