Suspect reportedly steals $300 worth of children’s shoes from local mall; Do you recognize them?

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking to identify a person accused of stealing shoes from a store in the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
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The alleged theft happened on April 27 at Dick’s House of Sport.
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Beavercreek police said the suspect concealed two pairs of Air Jordan children’s shoes inside a Macy’s shopping bag.
They then left the store without paying for the shoes.
Officers said the shoes were worth an estimated $320.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the theft, you can contact Officer M. Lammert at lammertm@beavercreekohio.gov or 937-426-1225 ext. 166.
Anonymous tips will be accepted.
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