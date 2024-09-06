New video shows moments leading up to county-wide call for backup in Oregon District

DAYTON — New video shows what happened moments before Dayton police issued a county-wide call for backup in the Oregon District early Saturday morning.

Dayton officers responded to reports of a large fight near Ned Peppers Bar, in the 400 block of East 5th Street around 2:15 a.m.

As crews were working to break up the crowd, additional fights broke out.

Dayton Police Department Major Jason Hall said officers called out a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup, because the crowd became “increasingly agitated” as they were arresting “violent individuals.”

Body camera footage shows one officer using their taser on a man.

“Everywhere you go, no matter what, they patrol this area more than anything,” Thomas Martin said.

