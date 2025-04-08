Car involved in police chase crashes on I-75; 2 in custody

MIAMI COUNTY — A car involved in a police chase crashed on Interstate 75 in Miami County Tuesday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post Sergeant Jeremiah Smith said.

The car involved in the chase ran from a traffic stop in Auglaize County.

Smith said that during the traffic stop, the passenger of the car got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the car on Interstate 75 and began chasing it.

The car crashed on I-75 South in Troy near mile marker 72 before 7 p.m.

Smith said the driver and the passenger were taken into custody. Charges are pending in both Augalize and Miami counties.

No one was injured in this chase or crash.

Narcotics are believed to be involved in this incident, according to Smith.

News Center 7 crews saw Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, and fire crews on scene of the crash.

