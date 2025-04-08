Seniors hit with rent increase after apartment complex gets new ownership

More than a dozen people gathered at Fairborn Senior Center to learn their rent is increasing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New owners bought the Fairborn Senior Apartments in November.

Charla Bailey has lived in the apartments for eight years.

She said her new lease is raising the rent by $200.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bailey reached out to talk to someone about the change.

“I been trying. My lease was up in March and I been trying for three months before that to get a hold of someone,” She said. “To say ‘hey whats my rent, what will it go to?’ So I can get an idea if I need to move or something because I was very worried.”

News Center 7 called, emailed, and stopped by the apartments to learn more but were unable to contact the apartment management.

The apartment’s new owners were not at the Tuesday afternoon’s public discussion.

However, an attorney answered questions and reviewed leases.

Bailey said the legal aid was helpful because she wants to speak up about the rent hike.

“Find out what our rights are, or what they can be,” Bailey said.

The owners of Fairborn Senior Apartments have not responded to News Center 7’s questions at the time of reporting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group