18-year-old high school student killed near bus stop; Community gathers to remember him

DAYTON — A community is gathering to remember an 18-year-old high school student who was killed in a shooting last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Taylor Robertson attends a balloon release for the teen and will hear from the community LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting occurred at 27 S. Jefferson Street, near an RTA bus stop, around 7:25 a.m. on April 4.

Alfred Hale, 18, a student at Dunbar High School, died from his injuries.

>>PHOTOS: Officers investigating after 1 shot in Downtown Dayton

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police arrested a 23-year-old in connection to the shooting after “utilizing all available technological resources.”

Online jail records indicate that 23-year-old Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. was arrested Saturday morning by Dayton police and is being held on suspicion of murder and a parole violation. However, police have not formally identified a suspect.

“This senseless event is hard for us all to comprehend,” Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims said. “Incidents like this are exactly why we are involving the community in reducing violence and building a peaceful city. We have zero tolerance for violence in our neighborhoods, downtown, and across the city.”

0 of 9 S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff S Jefferson Street Shooting Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group