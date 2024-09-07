Ohio high school football game ends abruptly after shots fired in area

HAMILTON COUNTY — A high school football was stopped early on Friday after shots were fired in the area.

The game between North College Hill and Cincinnati Country Day was halted in the third quarter after someone fired 10 shots near an apartment complex across the street from the stadium, our news partners at WCPO confirmed.

People at the game told WCPO that the players were the ones who heard the shots first and took cover.

The stadium was evacuated as police arrived on the scene.

Cincinnati Country Day’s coach and athletic director Dennis Coyle told WCPO that he was unsure whether the game would resume and said “the focus was on getting people to safety.”

Police confirmed that they were able to locate the vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, which appeared to be an isolated incident and not connected to the game.

No one was injured.

