Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket worth $ 2 million sold in Ohio

LORAIN COUNTY — Someone in the Buckeye State is $2 million richer today.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was sold at Mickey Mart in North Ridgeville, which is in Lorain County.

The ticket matched all five numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

Friday’s winning numbers were 6, 23, 41, 59, 63, and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier option for this drawing was 2x.

No one hit the jackpot, so it now climbs to $800 million. The cash option is worth $401.8 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 11 p.m.

