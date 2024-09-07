Medical helicopter responding after woman falls off mule in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was injured after falling off a mule in Darke County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]..

TRENDING STORIES:

First responders and deputies were called to the 9000 block of Foote Road around 11:37 a.m. on reports of the woman falling from the mule, dispatchers for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, dispatchers confirmed.

We’re working to learn more about what happened and what the woman’s condition is.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



