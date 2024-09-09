State Fire Marshal investigating after fire destroys Darke County garage

ARCANUM, Darke County — -UPDATE @ 1:45 a.m.-

The State Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire destroyed a garage in Darke County Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Arcanum Fire Company responded to a garage fire in the 200 block of West 2nd Street Sunday night before 10 p.m., according to Darke County dispatchers.

The fire destroyed the garage and spread to a nearby building, the Arcanum Fire Company told News Center 7.

They posted pictures on social media Monday morning.

It showed the garage full of flames with several firefighters on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Greenville Township Fire Department was among those who provided mutual aid.

The State Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for over three hours, the Arcanum Fire Company said.

The cause remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Darke County Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Arcanum Fire Company responded to a fire in the 200 block of West 2nd Street Sunday night before 10 p.m., according to Darke County dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate that crews saw heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

The Arcanum Fire Company posted pictures on its social media page.

It showed the garage full of flames with several firefighters on the scene.

The Greenville Township Fire Department was among those who provided mutual aid.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



