‘This is crazy;’ Neighbors scared to leave homes after string of violence in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A consistent string of violence has some people scared to leave their homes in a Dayton neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to neighbors about the most recent incident LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Saturday, Dayton police and medics were called to the 4700 block of Queens Avenue on reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m.

A newly obtained 911 call from a neighbor details what they saw happen.

>>PHOTOS: Police respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

“We pulled out right as it happened, I seen the car pull up and just start shooting someone that was trying to sell something,” the caller said.

Anthony Davidson lives on Queens Avenue and said things like this aren’t uncommon.

“Shooting after shooting, we’re hearing robberies. You know, this is crazy,” Davidson said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Shots Fired on Queens Avenue Shots Fired on Queens Avenue (Adam Barron/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



