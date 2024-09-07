Police respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 4700 block of Queens Avenue on reports of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see at least one K9 officer searching the area.

Police say they are investigating a “hit and run” crash in the area of Eichelberger Avenue and Peach Tree Avenue.

It is unclear if these incidents are related.

This is a developing story.

