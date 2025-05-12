Smoke pours from home after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are battling a house fire in Dayton on Monday.
Around 11:13 a.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Dewitt Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Photos from an iWitness7 viewer show heavy smoke coming from a small house in the area.
Several fire engines are on scene.
We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn new information.
