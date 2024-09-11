2 Ohio school districts respond to safety concerns, 1 cancels classes today

OHIO — Two Ohio school districts responded to safety concerns on Tuesday.

Springboro Schools issued a statement on social media informing the community that they were made aware of “a threatening social media message, involving a school district in Ohio, Buckeye Local School District.”

The district said a Springboro student reported concern over the message after seeing it on Snapchat.

They added that while the message originated outside Springboro, the police department takes the threat seriously and there will be an increased presence in the district as a precaution.

“We understand concerns over this unfortunate matter. Therefore, absences related to this incident, will count as excused on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at all school buildings,” the district said. “In the interest of transparency, we wanted our parents to be aware of this incident. Our district is committed to the safety and education of all our students. Across the district, we appreciate the willingness of our student, who immediately alerted a staff member, to feel confident in following a “See Something, Say Something” mentality, which is promoted across Springboro Schools.

Monroe Local Schools is closed Wednesday and sent a message to parents Tuesday night.

A spokesperson said it received a report of safety concern from a student riding a bus on Tuesday, Cincinnati TV station WKRC reports.

The district said no credible threat was found, but decided to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution, WLWT TV said.

The school encouraged students concerned about potential threats to contact the SaferOH tip line at 844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).

