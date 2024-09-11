Family of boy killed in bus crash speak out against ‘incessant hate’ at Springfield meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The parents of a boy killed in a Clark County bus crash said they want a community to stop using their son as a “political tool.”

During Tuesday night’s Springfield City Meeting Nathan Clark, father of Aiden Clark, took the podium.

Aiden was killed on his way to school after a crash between an SUV and the Northwestern school bus he was riding in.

In the months after his death, dozens of community members raised concerns inside Springfield city commission chambers worried about members of the city’s Haitian community driving possibly without a valid driver’s license.

The man sentenced in the Hermanio Joseph is a man of Haitian descent and did not have a valid driver’s license when the crash happened, investigators have indicated in court records.

Nathan spoke about politicians using Aiden in political ads and to speak on immigration reform.

“They have spoken my son’s name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop, now. They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio.” Nathan said.

He said that Aiden’s death has been a tragedy felt all over the community and nation, but asked the community members to not turn to hate.

“In order to live like Aiden you need to accept everyone, choose to shine, make the difference, lead the way and be the inspiration. What many people in this community and state and nation are doing is the opposite of what you should be doing. Sure we have our problems here in Springfield and in the U.S., but does Aiden Clark have anything to do with that?” Aiden’s father said.

A judge sentenced Joseph to nine to 13.5 years in prison.

