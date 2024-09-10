State, city officials speak out after rumors about Haitian migrants get national attention

SPRINGFIELD — State and city leaders are speaking out after a local surge in migrants gained national attention.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax-Wilt, and Springfield Mayor Rob Rue held press conferences to speak on the Haitian population in Springfield.

Flax-Wilt and Rue addressed and clarified recent rumors circulating about the Haitian population.

News Center 7 previously reported that several rumors, including that immigrants are abducting and eating pets are spreading on social media.

City leaders said there were no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or abused on Monday.

“In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community. Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic.” — — Karen Graves, Springfield Strategic Engagement Manager

