‘Operation Homecoming:’ 32 missing children found in Ohio

AKRON, OH — More than 30 children missing from Ohio were located during an operation led by the U.S. Marshals.

The operation focused on the safe recovery of children missing from the Akron and Summit County areas, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators worked for weeks to identify missing and endangered children in the area.

The children they safely recovered range in age from 13 to 18 years old.

“Dedicated work by our Missing Child Unit along with Akron Police and the Sheriff’s Office have made an incredible impact in the safe recovery of these children. The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to dedicate its time and resources to the safe recovery of missing children in our communities throughout northern Ohio,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

Most of the children were found around Akron and in Cleveland but one child was found as far away as Washington state, according to the news release.

Law enforcement is working with Children’s Services to make resources available to the children who were found, according to a Facebook post by the Akron Police Department.

