Coroner ID’s 21-year-old woman dead after car hits semi traveling slowly on I-75

DAYTON — The woman killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton Sunday night has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Tuesday as 21-year-old Alexiya Payne.

Dayton Police and medics responded to a crash involving a semi on I-75 northbound around 11:39 p.m., as News Center 7 previously reported.

According to Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns, a four-door sedan hit a semi that was traveling at an “extreme slow speed” on I-75 northbound just past W. Third Street.

Payne, a passenger of the sedan, was pronounced deceased at the scene,

The driver of the car and two babies were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

