All lanes closed on NB I-75 in Dayton after crash involving semi

DAYTON — Multiple medics are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 northbound in Montgomery County Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
At approximately 11:39 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to a crash on I-75 northbound near N Main Street.
The supervisor says at least one person is trapped in a vehicle.
Four to five medics have responded to this crash, the supervisor confirmed.
All lanes are closed on I-75 NB near Main Street.
ODOT cameras show traffic is being diverted on Third Street from I-75 NB.
Information on any injuries is not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
