Troopers investigating crash involving pedestrian in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers are investigating reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in Clark County Monday evening.
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 2000 block of Dale Avenue on reports of a crash after 5 p.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were later called to the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
