Man facing child porn charges accused of taking pictures of children in Ohio parks

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man indicted on multiple child porn charges is accused of taking pictures of children at Ohio parks.

Eric Zachary Johnson, 30, was indicted by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on 30 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, a fourth-degree felony, Local12 reported.

He has also been indicted on five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony, WLWT reported.

During the investigation, deputies found nearly 100 videos of women and children playing in public, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told Local12.

After executing a search warrant at Johnson’s home, authorities also found over 100 images categorized as Child Sexual Abuse Material, 42 images categorized as child exploitative material, and 39 “files of interest,” which included screenshots of children’s Instagram pages, WLWT reported.

Johnson could face 77 years in prison if convicted of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, Local12 reported, he is not facing charges for the videos of women and children playing at local parks.

The investigation is ongoing, and Johnson is being held in Hamilton County Jail without bond, according to Jail records.

