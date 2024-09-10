28-year-old man shot, killed in Trotwood; Coroner identifies victim

TROTWOOD — A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Trotwood Thursday night.
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Erick Quiroz-Rivas.
Trotwood police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane after 7:30 p.m., according to a News Center 7 report.
Quiroz-Rivas was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.
Police have confirmed a suspect was taken into custody. News Center 7 is working to learn their identity.
