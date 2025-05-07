Ohio theme park seeks extras to ride record-breaking roller coaster

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point is recruiting thrill-seeking extras to ride their record-breaking roller coaster Tuesday.

The popular theme park needs new photos and videos of their new roller coaster, Top Thrill 2, according to a spokesperson for Cedar Point’s website.

Top Thrill 2 is the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, reaching 420 feet high and racing at 120 miles per hour.

The coaster launches riders three separate times, moving forward, backward, and forward again through the finish line, according to the theme park’s website.

A production company Cedar Point has partnered with will be at the park on Tuesday, May 13, to gather content.

Extras must fit these descriptions and follow these rules to be considered, according to their website:

All riders must be 18 years or older

All riders must be at least 52 inches tall to ride

Riders must wear plain clothing (no logo’d gear or flashy patterns)

Riders might sit and wait. And wait. And wait. It just depends on the shots the crew needs.

Riders might ride multiple times.

Riders will be assigned to a seat.

This is NOT exclusive ride time for riders.

Photos, videos, and social media sharing are not permitted during the time spent in the park.

If interested in being a Cedar Point extra, visit their website and fill out this form with a current headshot.

The theme park will contact the extras they choose to participate in filming due to high demand.

