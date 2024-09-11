Residents speak up at city meeting as Springfield referenced nationally, during presidential debate

SPRINGFIELD — As a Miami Valley city continues to make national headlines and was even mentioned in Tuesday night’s presidential debate, residents are speaking out.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, every seat was taken at Springfield’s city commission meeting, reaching maximum capacity.

This comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $2.5 million in funding to help with healthcare for people in Springfield.

DeWine added on Wednesday the Ohio State Highway Patrol will help police patrol streets.

But Springfield residents are torn about the future of the place they call home.

The parents of Aiden Clark spoke out against hate at the meeting Tuesday.

Clark was killed Hermanio Joseph crashed into the Northwestern school bus he was riding in on Aug. 22, 2023.

Joseph is a Haitian immigrant and did not have a valid U.S. driver’s license.

“Did you know that one of the worst feelings in the world is not being able to protect your child? Even worse, we can’t even protect his memory when he’s gone,” Nathan Clark said.

Those gathered outside the city meeting Tuesday had different opinions on what was going on in Springfield, but many agreed it wasn’t the place they grew up in.

“I just want to make sure that my hometown survives this because it’s really sad. Its truly sad,” Rita Jones said.

“This is home, although that’s a hard word for me to say right now because it doesn’t feel like home,” Diana Daniels said.

People in Springfield said they will continue to pack the city commission until they feel the problems are solved.

