Whooping cough cases confirmed at local school district

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have been confirmed at Huber Heights City Schools.

Both cases were reported at Wayne High School, according to a district spokesperson.

The district said it followed public health guidelines to notify students, staff, and families that they may have been exposed to whooping cough.

Pertussis, known as whooping cough, is highly contagious and is marked by a severe ‘hacking’ cough followed by a high-pitched breath in, which sounds like “whoop,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

People with whooping cough usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others, who then breathe in the pertussis bacteria.

Health officials say vaccination is the best protection against pertussis. There are pertussis vaccines for infants, children, adolescents, and adults.

You can learn more about pertussis here.

